The "bold and brazen" offensive of Russia against Ukraine renders a direct threat to the international system, US envoy to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday. Addressing the UN Security Council (UNSC), she noted that the "war of choice" to invade and devastate its neighbour is a rampant violation of Ukraine's sovereignty as well as the United Nations Charter. She also listed the harrowing impact the "unprovoked" war has levied on the civilians, forcing them to leave homes and take shelter in underground railway stations amid unabated air-raids by the Russian Air Force.

"Russia's latest attack on our most fundamental principles is so bold, so brazen that it threatens our international system as we know it," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US envoy to the UN, said at the Security Council meeting on Friday.

"This is a war of choice. Russia's choice. Russia chose to invade its neighbor. Russia chose to inflict untold suffering on the Ukrainian people and on its own citizens. Russia chose to violate Ukraine's sovereignty, to violate international law, to violate the UN Charter," she added.

The onslaught of Russia on Ukraine has so far killed 137 civilians and military personnel in the ex-Soviet nation, in addition to another 312 injured, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukrainian forces have also eliminated over 3,000 Russian soldiers, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said. On the other hand, arbitrary bombings by Russian warcraft have also demolished homes, schools and other infrastructure, pushing at least 1,00,000 to displace, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson Shabia Mantoo had said on Thursday. On the other hand, those who stayed, including nationals and foreigners are now forced to take shelter in an underground railway station as reports of the Russian military advancing towards Kyiv surfaced.

"All across Ukraine, people are fleeing for their lives. Residents of Kyiv, and Kharkiv have left their homes with only the belongings they could stuff in their backpacks to take shelter in subway stations which have now become bomb shelters," Greenfield noted.

Russia's offer of diplomatic talks with Ukraine 'not real' now: Ned Price

On the sidelines of the UNSC, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Friday dismissed Russia's offer to talk to Ukrainian counterparts in a show of "diplomacy." Price rebuffed Russia's call as "pretense", adding that diplomatic talks at the "barrel of a gun" are "not real" diplomacy. Highlighting that Zelensky has turned to US President Joe Biden as the standoff swiftly waded into war under surreal circumstances, Price asserted:

"Moscow engaged in a pretense of diplomacy that was before the invasion started. Now we see Moscow suggesting that diplomacy take place at the barrel of a gun or as Moscow's rocket, mortars target the Ukrainian people, this is not real diplomacy," Price said.

As Russia continues to face global condemnation for its hostile acts against Ukraine, Price went on to say: "We and our allies have called for real diplomatic solution from day one, Zelensky has repeatedly reached out to President Putin but his outstretched hand at every turn was met by silence and now bombs." In a rather toned approach, Price added, "if President Putin is serious about diplomacy, he knows what he can do...he should immediately stop bombing campaign against civilians and orderly withdrawal of forces from Ukraine" in a vivid indication that Russia is open to "de-escalation."

