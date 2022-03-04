US, on Thursday, slapped sanctions on eight prominent Russian oligarchs with close ties to President Vladimir Putin, levelling additional penalties on Moscow for what it termed as “unprovoked” war against Ukraine. According to the White House, the financial assets of those enlisted would be completely frozen and they will be “cut off” from US financial system. Additionally, it also imposed visa restrictions on 19 Russian oligarchs and 47 of their family members and close associates. Experts have deemed that the new sanctions would hit a handful of opulent Russians who are close to President Putin.

“What we’re talking about here is seizing their assets, seizing their yachts, and making it harder for them to send their children to colleges and universities in the West,” White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki said. "We want him (Putin) to feel the squeeze, we want the people around him to feel the squeeze," she added.

Addressing a press briefing late on Thursday, Psaki said the move would directly affect those around Putin. “These individuals and their family members will be cut off from the U.S. financial system, their assets in the United States will be frozen and their property will be blocked from use,” a statement by White House stated. Notably, US Treasury has already imposed massive sanctions on Russian Federation President Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Who have been targeted in the new move?

The measure includes a complete financial block of Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who already suffered a loss of $600 million after his yacht was seized by German authorities on Wednesday. In addition, Washington also sanctioned Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who was labelled as “top purveyor of Putin’s propaganda.” The punitive list also encompasses Nikolai Tokarev, who heads Russian pipeline company Transneft, Boris Rotenberg, co-owner of gas pipeline construction company SGM Group, Sergei Chemezov, CEO of Rostec Corporation and a close ally of Putin; former Russian deputy prime minister Igor Shuvalov; and “Putin’s chef” Yevgeniy Prigozhin.

This comes as Russia bombarded Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday in the battle for control of a crucial energy-producing city, and the power station was on fire. As the war continued for the ninth day, Russian troops successfully captured the Ukrainian city of Kherson- a provincial capital located on the southern front of Ukraine. More than 2000 civilians have lost their lives since the invasion began on February 24.

(Image: AP)