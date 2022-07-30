US Slaps Sanctions On Russian Individuals And Entities Over 'election Interference'

The United States on Friday slapped sanctions on Russian individuals and entities for backing "Moscow's to sow discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda, and interfere with U.S. elections." Under joint cooperation between the US Treasury Department (OAFC)and Justice Department (DoJ) imposed sanctions on 2 Russians and 4 Kremlin-backing institutions that allegedly took part in various roles to "manipulate and destabilise" the US, its allies, and partners. In a statement, US State Secretary Antony Blinken explained that the new set of penalties "is separate and distinct from the broad range of measures the United States and its allies and partners continue to impose on Russia's economy and financial system in response to its unlawful invasion of Ukraine."

The actions were aimed at protecting the occurrence of free and fair elections in the US as well as other democratic institutions. “The Kremlin has repeatedly sought to threaten and undermine our democratic processes and institutions. The United States will continue our extensive work to counter these efforts and safeguard our democracy from Russia’s interference," US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement. Noting Russia's alleged actions, the OFAC designated that the sanctioned Russians and entities disrupted Russia's persistent "election interference operations" against Ukraine.

Two Russians and 4 entities sanctioned by the US

According to the OFAC, one among the penalised Russian individuals is Alexandr Viktorovich Ionov, the President of the Anti-Globalisation Movement of Russia, was sanctioned for allegedly "orchestrating a years-long foreign malign influence campaign that used various US political groups to discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda and interfere within the US." He is also accused of holding connections with separatists and receiving funds from Russian National Charity, created by Russian President Vladimir Putin, to further air his motives. The funds receive money from top oligarchs and state-run companies, the OFAC said.

Another Kremlin interference effort is Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin’s (Prigozhin) Project Lakhta, which is a disinformation campaign and scheme funded by Prigozhin, a close aide to Putin, targeting audiences in the United States, Europe, Ukraine, and even Russia, the OFAC said in a statement. "Project Lakhta has expenses in the tens of millions of dollars, including an operating budget in the millions of dollars, which it uses to fund troll farms and other mechanisms of malign influence. Since at least 2014, Project Lakhta has used, among other things, fictitious online personas that posed as U.S. persons in an effort to interfere in U.S. elections," according to the OFAC statement. Washington also sanctioned the Russian National Charity and Ionov Transcontinental, which reportedly has a footprint in Venezuela, Iran, and Lebanon.

The announcements came after the US DoJ said it will reward anyone with $10 million who delivers information on a Russian troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency, run by Prigozhin which allegedly "linked all Russian associates for engagement in US election interference."

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)