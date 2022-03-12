Washington attempted to construct a biological laboratory in Simferopol, Crimea, before the peninsula joined Russia, according to Georgy Muradov, the Republic of Crimea's permanent representative. Rospotrebnadzor, a consumer protection watchdog, discovered 104 pools of ectoparasites, 46 samples of rodent internal organs, and 105 samples of human blood serum at a former Soviet plague control station in Simferopol, all of which were destined for export, reportedly.

"Biological weapons have been developed for years in the Pentagon's secret laboratories located on Ukrainian territory. This is no news for Crimean residents, given that the US (previously) planned to create the same lab on the peninsula. Only the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 stopped the implementation of the plans to create pathogens on Crimean territory", said Muradov, according to media reports.

The Russian Ministry of Defense revealed on Thursday that bat coronavirus samples were used in tests at bio laboratories in Ukraine, which Washington has admitted to sponsoring. Moscow has lately called an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to examine the alleged manufacture of biological weapons in Ukraine.

Russia's UN envoy, urged member states to consider the biological threat

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's UN envoy, urged member states to consider the biological threat that an unchecked spread of bioagents from Ukraine poses to Europe. Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said on Thursday that Russian military experts have collected paperwork verifying the transport of human samples captured in Ukraine to foreign nations on Washington's orders.

"According to the documents, the American side planned to conduct work on pathogens of birds, bats, and reptiles in Ukraine in 2022, with a further transition to studying the possibility of carrying African swine fever and anthrax," Konashenkov added.

According to Konashenkov, Russian specialists from the nuclear, biological, and chemical protection forces studied documents on the transfer of human biomaterials taken in Ukraine to foreign countries in response to a US request. Furthermore, as Russian soldiers make further inroads into Ukraine ahead of their ceasefire, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland expressed fear that Russian forces may reach the labs. According to the Under Secretary, Washington is working with Kyiv to figure out how to keep any of those research materials out of Russian hands.