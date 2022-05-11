US Speaker Pelosi Calls Putin 'coward'; Says Ukraine Crisis Is 'democracy Vs Dictatorship'

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday castigated Russian President Vladimir Putin for his "unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine. Angered by the brutalities in Ukraine, Pelosi called Putin "a coward" for waging atrocities on its ex-Soviet neighbour. “We should all be very proud that we had the opportunity when Putin decided — whatever it is he decided — to be brutal and cruel and a coward, that we were there to help,” Pelosi was quoted as saying by Washington Post.

Infuriated over the horrors of war in Ukraine, Pelosi further described the situation as "democracy versus dictatorship," where, she added, democracy "must prevail." Pelosi's remarks came during her address to the House of Representatives on Tuesday night following the approval of the $40 billion aid package for Ukraine by lawmakers. "Tonight, the House proudly passed a monumental package of security, economic and humanitarian aid on a strong bipartisan vote. Building on robust support already secured by Congress, this package will help Ukraine defend not only its nation but democracy for the world," Pelosi stated.

As Putin desperately accelerates his brutality in Ukraine, time is of the essence.



This urgent package includes military aid, support for the Ukrainian economy, and humanitarian assistance for food security to address the worldwide hunger crisis stemming fom Putin’s invasion. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 11, 2022

It is pertinent to note that Pelosi last month made a Congressional visit to Kyiv. She met with embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In Ukraine, Pelosi was felicitated with the Order of Princess Olga, the highest civilian honour for women in the country for outstanding contributions to the ex-Soviet state. She was recognised for her "significant individual contribution" to "supporting sovereign, independent and democratic" Ukraine.

US House approves $40bn aid package for Ukraine

The US lawmakers on Tuesday approved nearly $40 billion in military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as the country's measures to preserve its sovereignty against the invading forces have transcended 70 days now. The tranche is nearly $7 billion more than US President Joe Biden has requested. The aid package was passed on a bipartisan vote of 368-57 and has been placed on the Senate table. Notably, Congress has so far provided $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine since the war broke out on February 24. If the Senate endorsed the latest package, the US will have provided Ukraine with $50 billion in aid in just 2022.

According to the House of Appropriations Committee, the package comprises about $15 billion earmarked for military equipment, intelligence support, and salaries for Ukraine Armed Forces. The US State Department administered $14 billion in the package for humanitarian support to those affected by the war in Ukraine, the refugees, and the planned return of the US embassy to Kyiv. Another $5 billion is separated to address the global food crisis that is imminent as a result of a slug in production and supply of essential food grains from Russia and Ukraine.

(Image: AP)