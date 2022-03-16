US Special Forces Train With Sweden Troops In Secret Location Amid Ukraine War; Watch

The Swedish Subarctic Warfare Centre hosted a combined exercise with the US Army Special Operations Forces. Servicemen from both countries can be seen sharing their experiences and surviving skills in harsh winter conditions while training in a secret location in Sweden. In an exclusive video footage acquired by the Republic Media Network, US Special forces can be seen training with the Swedish troops. Watch here:

Moreover, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) announced on March 14 that as part of the Norwegian exercise Cold Response 2022, tens of thousands of troops from throughout Europe and North America are training together in adverse weather conditions. The drill is defensive and well-planned, demonstrating NATO's capacity to respond quickly to any threat coming from any direction, according to the alliance. Around 30,000 personnel from 27 countries, including NATO's close allies Finland and Sweden, as well as 220 aircraft and more than 50 vessels, are taking part in the exercise, NATO claimed on its website.

US to offer more than $1 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine: Report

Additionally, according to US sources, President Biden is poised to offer more than $1 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine's government as early as Wednesday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes an appeal to Congress for greater aid to protect his country against Russia's invasion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the media outlet, the $1.01 billion is slated to contain more of the anti-armor and anti-air systems, as well as portable air defences like Javelins and Stingers, that the US claims the Ukrainians require the most. The funds would come from the $13.6 billion set out for Ukraine in the omnibus budget bill signed by President Biden on Tuesday. President Biden's package will include more than $200 million in support sent over the weekend, as well as nearly $800 million in new funds, totalling more than $1 billion, reportedly.

Image: Republic World