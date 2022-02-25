A senior State Department official stated that the US has expelled Russia's second-ranking diplomat in Washington on Thursday, February 24. He stressed that the decision has been taken in retaliation to the Russian expulsion of the US's second-ranking diplomat in Moscow earlier this month. According to the official, the expulsion has nothing to do with Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and rather stems from a long-running dispute between Washington and Moscow over embassy staffing. However, it comes as tensions between the two nations over the Ukraine issue have reached a post-Cold War high, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The US official stated that the Russian Embassy has been informed about the expulsion of minister-counsellor Sergey Trepelkov, who is presently the No. 2 in the mission under Ambassador Anatoly Antonov. In mid-February, Russia had expelled US Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman from Moscow. Despite deteriorating relations as a result of the current situation in Ukraine, the US believes it is critical to retain diplomatic relationships in order to promote communication between Washington and Moscow, the State Department official stated. However, he also went on to stress that actions such as Gorman's expulsion would never be tolerated by the US.

US-Russia involved in tit-for-tat conflict over diplomatic staffing issue

It is worth mentioning here that the United States and Russia have been engaged in a tit-for-tat conflict over diplomatic staffing for the past few years. The issue started in early 2017 when the Obama administration ordered the closure of several Russian diplomatic missions in the US and expelled a number of Russian diplomats over Moscow's meddling in the 2016 Presidential election. Since then, the situation has been worsening owing to Russia's retaliatory steps, the AP reported.

Diplomatic relations between US and Russia degraded in recent years

In recent years, diplomatic relations between the two countries have deteriorated, with Washington shutting two Russian diplomatic compounds in New York and Maryland and expelling Russian officials. Meanwhile, Moscow retaliated by reducing US diplomatic personnel in the country. The current flare-up comes amid an ongoing standoff over Ukraine and security guarantee proposals presented by Russia to the United States and its allies in December last year.

