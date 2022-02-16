US State Secretary Meets Albanian PM; Discusses Russia-Ukraine Crisis & Bilateral Ties

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price announced that US State Secretary Antony Blinken met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and discussed the concerns over the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Price stated in a press release on Tuesday that the US State Secretary praised the excellent cooperation at NATO and the UN Security Council, and also commended Prime Minister Rama for Albania's unwavering support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression.

Both the countries are concerned about Russia's military action along the Ukrainian border, which has alarmed the United States and its European partners in recent months. Moscow has frequently refuted the allegation, claiming that it is not threatening anyone while also voicing grave worries about NATO military action along its borders, which it considers a danger to its national security.

Reaffirmed the US support for Albania's EU membership

Price also said that Blinken reaffirmed the US support for Albania's EU membership and regional economic cooperation, although he stressed the importance of reform measures to tackle corruption.

According to the press release, Blinken talked about Afghanistan stating that when they announced their intention to leave Afghanistan and end the war there, Albania was the first to offer to take in Afghan refugees and evacuees and that he is grateful to the Prime Minister and Albania's kindness in providing safe haven to nearly 2,000 Afghans.

In the meanwhile, Blinken shared pictures of him and Rama on Twitter stating that he is honoured to welcome Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to the United States to commemorate the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He further stated that he eagerly anticipates the next 100 years.

Glad to host Albanian Prime Minister @ediramaal and celebrate the 100th anniversary of U.S.-Albanian diplomatic relations. Looking forward to the next 100 years! pic.twitter.com/BpycaYikDM — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 16, 2022

This friendship is really valuable

Prime Minister Rama said that it's an honour and a genuine pleasure to meet Blinken at the start of the year, on the anniversary of their diplomatic relations. According to a press release, he claimed that the friendship and connection was really valuable and that he is honoured to be on US' side and do everything they can to repay for everything that the US has done for them over the years, not only for Albania but also for Albanians in Kosovo and throughout the world.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: @SecBlinken/Twitter