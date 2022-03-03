US State Secretary To Visit Poland, Baltic States To Discuss Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

Amidst the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Wednesday, announced that he will be visiting countries neighbouring Ukraine namely Belgium, Poland, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. In a press release, US State Department said that Blinken’s trip will commence from the Belgian capital of Brussels where he will participate in a NATO Foreign Ministerial meet and hold other meetings with his counterparts from the European Union and G7. In addendum, he is also scheduled to hold additional meetings with partners to discuss the global response to the Russian invasion, including Allies ‘continued coordination on imposing massive sanctions and economic restrictions on Vladimir Putin led country. The trip is scheduled between March 3 and 8.

“The trip continues extensive consultations and coordination with our NATO Allies and European partners about the Russian Federation’s continued premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war against Ukraine,” the US State Department said in a release.

Blinken to also visit Poland

The release also specified that after holding discussions in Brussels, the US Secretary will travel to Poland on March 5, where he will meet with Polish leaders, including Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, to discuss “further security assistance in the face of Russia’s continued aggression and attack on Ukraine”. In addendum, Blinken will also discuss how the US could facilitate humanitarian assistance efforts in the country. According to Associated Press, more than 5,20,000 civilians have fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighbouring countries in wake of Russia’s invasion.

He will then travel to Chisinau, Moldova to meet President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu. "The Secretary will also travel to Vilnius, Lithuania on March 6 to meet with President Gitanas Nauseda, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, and Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, " according to the release. Blinken is scheduled to end his trip by visiting Latvia and Estonia

"The Secretary will travel to Riga, Latvia, to meet with President Egils Levits, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, and Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics. He will travel to Tallinn, Estonia, on March 8 to meet with President Alar Karis, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets," as per the State department.

