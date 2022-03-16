As US continues to cement its support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday asserted that “one way or the other, Ukraine will be there and at some point Putin won’t.” Blinken’s remarks came as the Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his military’s onslaught into Ukraine for the third week. The top US diplomat also said that presently, the United States is trying to prevent as much death and destruction as possible.

In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on ‘The Situation Room’, US Secretary of State said, “First of all, there’s going to be a Ukraine, an independent Ukraine a lot longer than there’s going to be Vladimir Putin.”

“One way or the other, Ukraine will be there and at some point Putin won’t,” Blinken added.

In the same televised interview, Blinken also questioned "how much death and destruction is wrought by Russia’s aggression" until Putin remains in power. He further added, “That’s what we’re working as hard as we can to limit, to stop, to put an end to the war of choice that Russia is committing.” US Secretary of State also said, “We’re doing that through the support we’re providing Ukraine every single day. We’re doing that by the pressure we’re exerting against Russia every single day”.

US Senate unanimously condemns Putin as war criminal

Meanwhile, the US Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution late Tuesday seeking investigations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime for war crimes over the invasion of Ukraine. The bipartisan measure was brought by Senator Lindsey Graham. He said on Twitter, “Very excited the US Senate unanimously agreed to support the war crimes investigation being conducted against Putin & his inner circle at the Hague.”

“America should do all we can to aid this investigation by providing information & intelligence to the court in a timely manner,” Graham added. Following the approval of the house, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer even said, “These atrocities deserve to be investigated for war crimes”..

The next step for me is to work with our British allies and hopefully others to create an intel cell that will make available to the public Russian military units engaged in war crimes and start naming their commanders.



A name-and-shame campaign is in the making. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 16, 2022

(Image: AP)