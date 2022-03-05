US State Secy Antony Blinken Throws Weight Behind Ukraine; Says It Can Win Against Russia

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has exuded confidence that Ukraine can win against Russia which invaded the former following Vladimir Putin's order. This comes as Russia continues its aggression in Ukraine and continues attacking its cities including civilian areas. Meanwhile, Blinken also departed Brussels on Saturday for Rzeszow in Poland to visit the Polish side of the border which has witnessed thousands of Ukrainians that have crossed every day since the war began.

Meanwhile, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has repeatedly asserted that it does not seek a conflict in Russia. However, it has vowed to defend every inch of NATO territory. Speaking about the same, Blinked avered that "no one should doubt America's readiness or resolve".

"NATO's a defensive alliance we've never sought and will not seek conflict with Russia. But as President Biden has said, we will defend every inch of NATO territory. No one should doubt America's readiness or our resolve. At the same time, we'll keep open the door to dialogue and diplomacy while making clear to the Kremlin that unless it changes course, it will continue down the road of increasing isolation and economic pain. And we'll support Ukraine in its talks with Russia to reach a cease fire and the unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces, something that Foreign Minister Kuleba and I have been discussing on a daily basis," the Associated Press reported quoting Antony Blinken

United States rules out 'No-fly Zone' over Ukraine

Meanwhile, the United States and NATO have also ruled out the possibility of implementing a no fly zone over Ukraine, stating that it could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe. However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken repeated that they will provide Ukrainians with the means to to effectively defend themselves.