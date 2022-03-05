US State Secy Blinken Calls For 'action To Isolate & Repudiate Russia' Amid War In Ukraine

Ever since the Kremlin's initiation of its unprovoked offensive upon neighbouring Ukraine, the United States and its allies were at the forefront, repeatedly chastising Russian President Vladimir Putin for his military operations in Ukraine. Notably, the US was among a slew of nations who imposed stringent financial sanctions upon the Kremlin in the wake of the raging war. The US has also deployed military aid to help Ukraine combat the invading Russian troops. As the US is adopting measures to halt Russia, US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Saturday stated that this week, they have taken meaningful action to isolate and repudiate Russia.

Taking to Twitter, Antony Binken shared a post wherein he mentioned that the United States has worked hard to reclaim its leadership at the United Nations and other international institutions in preparation for times like these when challenges to international peace and security necessitate a global response. He further stated that they have taken significant steps this week to isolate and condemn Russia for its continued aggression.

The U.S. has worked hard to reestablish our leadership at the @UN and other international organizations for moments just like this—when threats to international peace and security demand a global response. This week we have taken meaningful action to isolate and repudiate Russia. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 5, 2022

Blinken met EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Meanwhile, Blinken had a busy day on Saturday as he met with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels to express US' solidarity with Ukraine, asserting that Washington and EU are united in opposing Russia's unjustifiable war and that they are unified in their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Blinken also met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to discuss the strong US-Polish ties and their unwavering support for Ukraine and its people, many of whom are being generously welcomed by their Polish allies. He also stated that they will cooperate with their allies and partners to keep people safe, handle refugees, keep border crossings open and provide necessary supplies. The US State Secretary also added that they have now sanctioned the majority of Russia's financial institutions.

Blinken expressed concern about Ukraine's situation

However, despite his optimism, Blinken yesterday expressed concern regarding the situation's potential for worsening. He stated that it is something they care about and are focused on, according to BBC. He further stated that the only thing worse than a war that is restricted to Ukraine is one that escalates even further and goes beyond it. He also stated that Russian forces in Ukraine are using brutal tactics against people, causing huge human suffering.

