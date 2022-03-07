US Summoning People Who Interacted With Envoys To 'determine Their Contacts', Says Moscow

In the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the US and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Security Service on Sunday summoned Russian representatives in European countries who interacted with foreign diplomats. According to the statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, the Russian officials who were called for "conversations," including special service representatives of the Russian Federation. She also accused western nations of "open persecution" of ethnic Russians.

In some NATO countries, like Poland, the Baltics, the western officials would approach at airports, "interacting with our diplomats" in line with normal, open principles to determine their lists of contact, Zakharova said, as quoted by Sputnik. She added that over the past months, Russian embassies abroad have been targeted with a blockade and hacker attacks. In her public address, Zakharova also warned against the "ceaseless spreading of false stories" in an attempt to meet the "outright propaganda" through manipulation of information.

"The fact is, this 'blockade' is not provisional or virtual, it is a most real and tangible one," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a televised address, Sputnik quoted.

"What is now being done not even against diplomats, but simply citizens of our country, ethnic Russians, is a fast-spreading persecution across many countries of the world that is even devoid of any political overtones,” she added.

Moscow demands countries with Russian embassies to comply with consular obligations

Zakharova also accused the Western media, social networks of fabricating lies to malign information regarding the Russian Federation. She emphasised Western countries continue to push their own population to the brink of "nationalist insanity," by manipulating information via media, social networks, messenger, and mailing lists. Zakharova's remarks come as Russian forces continued sustained shelling of Ukrainian cities on Sunday.

Russia-Ukraine war

The war between Russia and Ukraine has continued for 12 days now after Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 ordered military operations in Ukraine aiming to "demilitarise and denazify" the country. He had defended his decision, saying that it was in retaliation to escalating Ukrainian artillery, sniper, and sabotage unit attack on Donbass region, which were identified as independent on February 21, effectively annulling the Minsk Accord. Putin has maintained that his order is viewed to reduce the threat to Russia's national security, and will not pull back until Ukraine surrenders.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defence Forces have accused Russia of targetting residential and commercial infrastructure. Subsequently, Western nations have imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow, including a ban on trade, airspace and restrictive measures on Russian entities, and financial institutions. At least 2,000 civilians have been killed and 1,000 more injured in the embattled ex-Soviet nation, while nearly 1.5 million have been internally and externally displaced. In the latest updates, Russia has declared a ceasefire in the areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy from 10 AM (Moscow time) on Monday to allow for the evacuation of civilians, according to Russian media Sputnik.

(Image: AP)