US Supply Of Advanced Rocket Systems To Ukraine Can Drag 'third Country' Into War: Lavrov

As the US has announced plans to send advanced weapons to Ukraine as part of a new $700 million aid package, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the move will raise the risk of dragging a "third country" into the conflict. Lavrov, while holding a press conference in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, said the US decision to supply advanced rocket launchers to Ukraine will further widen the ongoing conflict. "These risks certainly exist. The things that the Kyiv regime unapologetically demands from its western patrons, firstly, overstep all bounds of decency and diplomatic relations and, secondly, are a direct provocation aimed at drawing the West into combat," Al Arabiya English quoted Lavrov as saying.

On the other hand, in an op-ed for the New York Times, POTUS Biden reaffirmed that the new shipment of advanced weapons for Ukraine would enable them to strike key targets on the battlefield. The new military aid of $700 million, announced on Wednesday, include air surveillance radars, Javelin anti-tank weapons, anti-armour weapons, artillery rounds, helicopters, and tactical vehicles. However, the US President affirmed he does not want a war between NATO and Russia.

US announces new $700-million weapons package for Ukraine

The US Department of Defense (DoD) on Wednesday announced the authorisation of a Presidential Drawdown of security aid valued at up to $700 million, tailored to meet critical Ukrainian needs to fight Russian aggression. This authorisation is the eleventh drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. The capabilities in this package include high mobility artillery rocket systems and ammunition, five counter-artillery radars, two air surveillance radars, 1,000 Javelins and 50 command launch units, 6,000 anti-armor weapons, 15,000 155mm artillery rounds, four Mi-17 helicopters, 15 tactical vehicles and spare parts and equipment.

The US has now committed approximately $5.3 billion in security aid to Kyiv, icluding approximately $4.6 billion since the beginning of Russian invasion. Since 2014, the US has committed more than $7.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. The US also continues to work with its allies and partners to identify and provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its evolving battlefield requirements.

Biden ensured he will not send US advanced rocket systems that can enter Russian territory

Earlier, it was speculated that the Biden administration might provide long-range rockets that could deter the aggression of the Russian forces. However, POTUS Biden, on Monday, clarified that the additional military aid to Ukraine does not include a long-range rocket system that has the potential to reach Russian territory. As per the multiple media reports, the MLR systems that the US will provide to Ukraine can target a maximum of 70 kilometres rather than 300 kilometres. While speaking to the reporters on Monday, Biden bulldozed the expectations and demands of Ukraine by stating, " We are not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia."

Image: AP