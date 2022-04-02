US Suspends Ballistic Missile Test To 'lower Nuclear Tensions' Amid Russia-Ukraine War

The United States Air Force announced on Friday that a scheduled test launch of its ‘Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile’ (ICBM) has been suspended in an effort to reduce nuclear tensions with Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. As per Xinhua, the US Air Force's press office has confirmed the cancellation, stating that the decision had been taken to avoid misinterpretation or misunderstanding with Russia amid Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. It is to be mentioned that the US first announced a delay of the test on March 2 after the Kremlin stated it was putting its nuclear forces on high alert.

Amid the intensified Russia-Ukraine war, the Air Force spokesperson, Ann Stefanek stated that the Air Force department has canceled a regular test flight of an LGM-30G Minuteman III missile set for March 2022. “The launch had been previously delayed due to an overabundance of caution to avoid misinterpretation or miscommunication during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and was canceled for the same reason," Stefanek said.

The spokesperson added that their next test flight is scheduled for later this year, adding that "The Department is confident in the readiness of the strategic forces of the United States."

US delayed ICBM test on March 2

Earlier when the US had delayed the ICBM test on March 2, Washington said at the time that both countries must keep “in mind the risk of miscalculation and take steps to reduce those risks.” Officials claimed the intention was just to postpone the test 'a little bit,' not to cancel it entirely, Daily Mail reported.

According to Daily Mail, the nuclear-capable missile, which has a range of 6,000 miles and can travel at a speed of 15,000 miles per hour, is an important element of the US military's strategic weaponry.

Furthermore, Russian President Vladimir Putin had instructed his nation's nuclear forces to be placed on high alert in February, forcing the Biden administration to urge a de-escalation in what could otherwise be a nuclear catastrophe, Xinhua reported.

In addition to this, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had decided to postpone the ballistic missile test planned for early March, citing the need to "show "we are a responsible nuclear power." Following concerns that Putin would be moving vacuum bombs and cluster explosives across the border, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the action was a display of 'restraint.'

(Image: AP)