Amid the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine as Putin's invasion entered day 9 on Friday, the United States has suspended the deportation flights to Ukraine, Russia and seven other European nations in the region, according to two individuals familiar with the situation. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in a statement, has confirmed the halting of deportation flights to Kyiv, CBS News reported. A person, who briefed about the US' latest move, said that apart from Russia and Ukraine, ICE has also suspended the deportation flights to other seven countries, including Belarus, Georgia, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, as well as Slovakia.

A representative for the agency told CBS News, “Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis occurring in Ukraine, US ICE has paused repatriation flights to Ukraine. ICE will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and make operational changes as necessary." However, how long these flights will be suspended has not been cleared, CBS reported.

Department of Homeland Security launched TPS initiative for Ukrainians in the US

In addition to this, on Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security launched a Temporary Protected Status (TPS) initiative for Ukrainians in the United States, which will allow them to seek repatriation protection as well as work permits. The decision was justifiable, according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

In a statement, Mayorkas stated, "Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence, and Ukrainians forced to seek refuge in other countries." He informed that they will continue to give their assistance and safety to Ukrainian nationals in the United States during these unprecedented times.

Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

The Russian military has many targetted several key cities in Ukraine since Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin launched a 'special military operation' on February 24. On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russia had lost 9,000 troops. The Russian Defense Ministry, on the other hand, rejected the assertion, stating that 498 Russian personnel have been killed and 1,597 wounded so far in the ongoing conflict.

According to the UNHCR, around 875,000 people have left Ukraine since Russia launched its unjustified attack less than a week ago, with another 4 million anticipated to escape in the next weeks and months.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)