Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war | US Suspends Embassy Operation In Belarus, Permits 'voluntary' Departure From Moscow

The Embassy of the United States of America has permitted non-emergency family members working in the US State Department to leave Moscow, Russia.

Written By
Aniket Mishra
Biden and Putin

Image: AP


Amid Russia's ongoing offensive in Ukraine, the Embassy of the United States of America has permitted non-emergency family members working in the US State Department to leave Moscow, Russia.

The US embassy also announced in its latest statement that the US Embassy in Minsk, Belarus has suspended operations. 

Russian Army allows citizens to leave Kyiv

Russia's Defence Ministry spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov has announced that residents and ordinary citizens will be allowed to take the highway leading to Vasylkiv, situated on the southwest side of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to protect themselves. As the Russian offensive continues in Ukraine, the Ukrainians are putting up stiff resistance against the Russian Army to protect their homeland.

READ | Republic reports from Ukraine's neighbour Slovakia as refugees await evacuation

Major General Konashenkov accused Ukraine of deploying military equipment while using residents and civilians as human shields; however, there is no confirmation about the same. Since the start of the war, the Russian Army has claimed that they are not targetting any civilians or populated areas but on-ground reports suggest otherwise. Several visuals, including those accessed by Republic, show broken hospitals, buildings and towers targetted by missiles.

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian artist Maria Pryimachenko's works destroyed in Kyiv

India sends 4 union ministers to coordinate evacuation of Indians from Ukraine  

The Indian government is sending four Union Ministers to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the safe evacuation of students from the war-hit nation and extend assistance to them. This was decided in a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi earlier in the day on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will be going to neighboring countries of Ukraine as Special Envoys of India.

READ | Ukraine invaded, Russia's neighbours write to Tech giants to censor Putin's mouthpieces

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has called for another high-level meeting on the situation in Ukraine, Republic has learnt. 

Under the aegis of Operation Ganga, the Union government is aiming to evacuate Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Until now, 5 evacuation flights carrying nearly 1,156 nationals have reached India. The latest flight from Bucharest with 249 Indians on board landed in the national capital a few hours ago. 

READ | India to send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine including medicines amid Russian attack

It is to be noted that since February 24, when the Russian military offensive began, the Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations. Due to this, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest. The government officials have informed that citizens have not been charged for the evacuation flights. Indian nationals to be evacuated in Air India flights have been asked to reach border countries in the West. 

READ | Kyiv Mayor gives 'shoot at sight' orders for looters to retain control amid Russian attack

Follow all the Breaking News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia, Belarus, Vladimir Putin
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND