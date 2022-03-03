US Suspends Missile Test To Avoid 'misinterpretation' Amid Russia-Ukraine War

After the United States announced the postponement of a missile test launch, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stated on Wednesday that the US would like to see how Russia reciprocate with modifications to its nuclear posture. Earlier during a press conference, Kirby revealed that the United States has suspended a Minuteman III test launch planned for this weekend in order to indicate that the US government will not engage in acts that may be misinterpreted.

'President Putin directed a special alert of Russian nuclear forces': Kirby

According to a press release from the conference, Kirby said, “Last weekend, as you saw, President Putin directed a special alert of Russian nuclear forces. Now, in this time of heightened tensions, the United States and other members of the international community rightly saw this as a dangerous and irresponsible, and as I have said before an unnecessary step.”

Further, Kirby claimed that the US did not put its nuclear forces on ‘high alert’ in reaction to Putin's decision. As a result of this, the secretary of defence has ordered to postpone in order to indicate that they “have no intention of engaging in any actions that can be misunderstood or misconstrued," as per the press release.

Kirby went on to describe that this choice was not made lightly; rather, it was made to indicate that they are a responsible nuclear power. He further added that this is neither a step backwards in their readiness, nor does it suggest that other regular tasks would be cancelled in order to maintain a credible nuclear capability. As per the release, he said, “We remain confident in our strategic posture, as we have said before, and our ability to defend the homeland and our allies and partners remain fully intact and ready.”

Furthermore, amid the Moscow-Kyiv unrest, Russian President Putin had instructed Russian nuclear forces to put nuclear weapons on high alert on Sunday, February 27, in response to what he described as "aggressive statements" by leading North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) states.

