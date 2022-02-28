US Suspends Operations Of Its Embassy In Belarus Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the United States has ceased operations of its embassy in Belarus and also approved the "voluntary" departure of non-emergency officials and their families in Moscow. The US State Department's decision came after a senior official warned that Belarus would suffer consequences if it continued to support Russia's unjustified aggression in Ukraine. "We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine," Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said in a statement.

The Biden administration's actions are the latest in a series of deterioration of diplomatic ties with Russia, which has been denounced by much of the world community and is facing devastating sanctions as a result of its military intervention in Ukraine. The Biden administration's actions are the latest in a series of deterioration of diplomatic ties with Russia, which has been denounced by much of the world community and is facing devastating sanctions as a result of its military intervention in Ukraine. According to Blinken, the Department of State continuously adjusts its posture at embassies and consulates around the world in accordance with its mission, the local security environment, and the health situation.

'The Safety & security of Americans are our utmost priority': Blinken

"At the end of the day, nothing is more important to us than the safety and security of American people, including US government officials and their dependents serving around the world," Blinken said in the statement. Meanwhile, the US also cut off Russia's central bank and imposed sanctions on its state investment fund. This decision comes only days after US President Joe Biden announced a slew of economic sanctions aimed at Russia's state-owned banks, high-end technology imports, and a select group of affluent elites and members of Putin's closest circle.

EU sanctions Belarus for supporting Russia

It is significant to mention here that Belarus has also been sanctioned by the European Union (EU) for its involvement in the invasion of Ukraine. According to European Union President Ursula von der Leyen, the new sanctions target President Alexander Lukashenko's regime's most crucial sectors. "We will target the other aggressor in this war, Lukashenko’s regime, with a new package of sanctions, hitting their most important sectors. All these measures come on top of the strong package presented yesterday, agreed by our international partners," Leyen said in a statement.

Image: AP