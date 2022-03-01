US Teenager Who Tracked Elon Musk Now Goes After Vladimir Putin And Russian Oligarchs

American teenager Jack Sweeney, who recently hit the headlines for tracking Elon Musk's private jets, is now after Russian oligarchs. The 19-year-old has created a new Twitter account-- @RUOligarchJets, where he posts the whereabouts of the jets of Russian billionaires. Created just a few days ago, the account has gathered nearly 1.5 lakh followers and is filled with routes of jets and helicopters being used by the tycoons of Russia. The teenager has created another account named 'Putin Jet' to track the planes boarded by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a tweet Sweeney shared on February 26, he revealed that the PutinJet tracking account has gone live although the data might not be completely accurate. "So yeah @PutinJet is live now :), don't expect this to be too accurate though there are a dozen VIP Russian planes, and ADS-B coverage isn't great in Russia," he wrote on Twitter.

Speaking to Bloomberg, the teenager said that he created these accounts after receiving multiple requests from the public and revealed that the Russian Oligarchs prefer massive jets such as Boeing 737 and Airbus 319 for flying around. Sweeney had shot to fame after his Twitter account posting the whereabouts of Musk's jet caught the latter's eye.

Sweeney's spat with Elon Musk

Although Sweeney claimed himself to be a fan of Musk, he ended up getting blocked by the billionaire on social media after he refused to shut down the flight tracking Twitter account. The teenager had created an account by the name 'Elon Jet', following which Musk had offered him $5,000 to halt his shenanigans. Sweeney, however, rejected Musk's offer and demanded $50,000 instead.

Justifying his actions after getting blocked by Musk, the teenager had said that the intention behind creating the account was his interest in computer science and aviation. "I always thought people who like Tesla or the whole Elon community on Twitter would be interested. But now, it’s really gone everywhere," CNBC had quoted him saying.

Image: Twitter/@JackSweeney/AP