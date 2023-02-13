The US Embassy and Consulates in Russia issued an alarming warning on Sunday to American nationals, urging them to flee the country amid uncertainty and “unpredictable consequences” posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is heading towards its first anniversary.

The lengthy travel advisory lists out various challenges and possibilities that US citizens in Russia could encounter, such as harassment, being singled out for detention, and terrorist activities. “U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately. Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions,” reads an excerpt of the advisory on the US Embassy and Consulates in Russia website.

The embassy also acknowledged that the US government can only offer “severely limited” services to its citizens for routine or emergency concerns, especially in regions that are situated away from the US Embassy in Moscow due to restrictions posed by the Russian government.

Furthermore, the advisory noted that those deciding to depart from Russia must make their own “independent arrangements as soon as possible,” due to limitations in commercial flight operations to the US. It also warned that “transportation options may suddenly become even more limited.”

What does the advisory say?

It also touched upon the limited banking options, informing US nationals that American credit and debit cards are out of function in Russia due to sanctions imposed on Russian banks in the wake of the ongoing war. The advisory comes as concerns rise over the “wrongful” detentions of US citizens in Russia, including the detention of former US marine Paul Whelan, who was arrested in Russia in 2018 and was given a prison sentence of 16 years.

“Russian security services have arrested U.S. citizens on spurious charges, singled out U.S. citizens in Russia for detention and harassment, denied them fair and transparent treatment, and convicted them in secret trials or without presenting credible evidence,” the embassy said in a detailed summary of its advisory.

Moreover, it warned US nationals to refrain from partaking in protests or demonstrations and documenting such activities, as “Russian authorities have arrested U.S. citizens who have participated in demonstrations.” For those still wishing to travel to Russia, the embassy gave ten pointers to keep in mind, such as understanding to what extent the US government can help in times of crisis, having a backup plan in place, and regularly monitoring media outlets for important news.