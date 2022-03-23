US Terms India 'partner Of Choice' On Indo-Pacific Vision Regardless Of Ties With Russia

India is a "partner of choice" for the United States in Washington's vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday. The historical ties of New Delhi with Russia do not intervene in bilateral relations with the US since India is an "essential partner" for the US as the ties "have deepened in a number of ways over past 25 years...on a bipartisan basis," Price stressed.

The statement comes a day after US President Joe Biden pointed out the "possible exception of India" on the united stance among all European and allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) countries against Russia's hostile actions against Ukraine.

When asked if the QUAD nations are in sync with India's historical relations with Moscow, Price said, "We are a partner of India when it comes to shared interests when it comes to the values we share in a free and open Indo-Pacific. And we’ve invested in that relationship in terms of our defence and security. So historical relationships notwithstanding, we are a partner of choice for India now, as are many of our partners and allies around the world."

Reflecting on the thriving bilateral ties, Price also said that "It is a legacy in large part of the George W. Bush administration, where we have seen this bilateral relationship between the United States and India evolve and change for the better and deepen in a number of ways, including in our defence and security relationship."

It is to mention that the US, India, and several other world powers have taken a stand to call for a free and open strategic trade route through the Indo-Pacific, which is being threatened by growing Chinese aggression and frequent manoeuvring and incursions of the international water space. Since the past years, Beijing has escalated its claims for all the disputed regions of South China, through Taiwan, Brunei, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam. In addition, it has also built artificial islands to station military personnel in the South China Sea.

India shares 'security, defence' relation with Russia

Price also underscored that while India shared a "deep, historic defence and security relationship" with Russia, the US-India ties came about at a time when "the United States, nor some of our partners, we're prepared to have that kind of relationship with India. It was a very different time, with different considerations, but those times have changed. They’ve changed in terms of our willingness and ability to be a strong defence and security partner of India."

Highlighting India's position in the QUAD goals, Price said, "That is really at the heart of the Quad’s goals. And when it comes to the Quad, the President and his fellow Quad leaders earlier this month – March 3rd I believe it was – they had an opportunity to discuss the ongoing conflict in – the ongoing Russian invasion against Ukraine. Secretary Blinken just before that had an opportunity to see his Quad counterparts, including Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, as well."

Recently, Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O' Farrell, stated that all the QUAD nations, including the US, Australia, and Japan, understand India's stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war due to New Delhi's relations with Russia. He also acknowledged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin to call for an end to the conflict. However, in a show of a rare discontent with India, Biden earlier this week remarked that only New Delhi's response to the war is "somewhat shaky" among the QUAD nations.

