Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the United States stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put the country's nuclear deterrent forces on "special" alert demonstrates the Kremlin's pattern of unjustified escalation and "manufactured threats." "This is a pattern we've seen from President Putin throughout the conflict, in which he fabricates dangers that don't exist in order to justify more aggression — and the international community and the American people should see it through that prism," Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, stated while speaking to ABC News. According to another senior administration official, Putin's move was completely unnecessary because he was never threatened by Ukraine or North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The official further stated that the Russian forces are only facing a threat today because they invaded a sovereign country, and one without nuclear weapons. Notably, President Putin placed the country's nuclear deterrent forces on a "special" alert on Sunday, February 27, in the wake of escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. "Western countries aren't only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country," Putin said in televised comments, RT News reported.

Ukraine goes to the International Court of Justice against Russia

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has also termed the Russian President's nuclear threat as "dangerous" and irresponsible." Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba claimed that Russia's nuclear threat is an attempt to put pressure on Ukraine ahead of the talks between the two countries. Ukraine has also filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated. He sought an immediate decision ordering Moscow to halt military operations, and he expects the hearings to begin next week.

Russia-Ukraine to hold talks in Belarus

It is worth mentioning here that Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, which subsequently extended across the country. Meanwhile, both countries are expected to hold talks in Belarus on Monday in an attempt to solve the ongoing crisis. Russian and Ukrainian delegates are likely will meet near the Chernobyl exclusion zone in Belarus. The decision was announced following a telephonic conversation between Ukrainian President Zelensky and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Image: AP