US Terms Russia's Suspension From UN Human Rights Council As 'important & Historic Moment'

Russia's suspension from the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) by the UN General Assembly (UNGA) is an "important and historic moment," stated US permanent ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Addressing the afternoon session of the UNGA, Greenfield stated that the draft resolution has sent "a clear message" that victims of the war will not be "ignored." Responding to Russia's denial of killings in Bucha, Dmyerka and Irpin, Greenfield stated that there is credible evidence that proves the civilians were "summarily executed" in the recently liberated Ukrainian cities.

"Countries from around the globe have voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council for its gross and systematic violations of human rights. We have collectively sent a strong message that the suffering of victims and survivors will not be ignored," Greenfield said.

Noting the reports of the harrowing aftermath of Russian withdrawal from the outskirts of Kyiv and other occupied cities, Greenfield said: "Lifeless bodies lying in the streets, some apparently summarily executed, their hands tied behind their backs. Mass graves. Burnt bodies. Executions. We’ve seen credible reports of landmines and booby traps left behind by Putin’s forces to injure even more civilians after Russia failed in its objectives and withdrew." Citing a particular picture from Ukraine taken by the Associated Press, the US ambassador said the image is the six-year-old boy standing in the garden next to his mother's grave... struck me...because one day Ukraine's infrastructure will be rebuilt and the rubble will be cleared. But...we cannot bring back lives that Russia has destroyed." She also recalled meeting refugee women and children who shared heartbreaking stories of the Russian invasion.

Today, the international community took one collective step in the right direction. We ensured a persistent and egregious human rights violator will not be allowed to occupy a position of leadership on human rights at the UN.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council an "important step." He also appealed for "coordinated pressure" on the Kremlin to stop its "unprovoked" war in Ukraine.

Biden says Russia's suspension from UNHRC 'a meaningful step'

US President Joe Biden on Thursday lauded the UNGA's vote to suspend Moscow from the HRC, calling it "a meaningful step" by the international community. He added that the draft resolution demonstrated how Russian President Vladimir Putin's war made Russia "an international pariah." Biden's statement came hours after the UNGA suspended Russia from UNHRC with 93 votes in favour, 24 against, and 58 abstentions, including India. Biden further iterated his accusations against Moscow. "Russian forces are committing war crimes. Russia has no place on the Human Rights Council. After today’s historic vote, Russia will not be able to participate in the Council’s work or spread its disinformation there as the Council’s Commission of Inquiry investigates Russia’s violations and abuses of human rights in Ukraine," Biden said.

After its atrocities in Ukraine, Russia has no place on the UN Human Rights Council.



Today, we made that clear.

