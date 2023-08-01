The United States has warned that it will "not hesitate to impose sanctions" on North Korea for supplying weapons to Russia that may be used to attack the Ukrainian forces during the ongoing conflict. Speaking at a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, said that following Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu’s recent trip to North Korea, many believe that there will now be increased military cooperation between the two countries. But the US, he said, “won't hesitate” to slap more sanctions on the entities that might support Pyongyang or Moscow’s military programs or supply weapons to Russia.

"Obviously, there has been a close relationship between those two countries for a while," Miller said. "When that's not exactly been productive to increasing the security of the world, I wouldn't expect that to change as a result of this."

'We won't hesitate..'

Miller underscored that the strengthening ties between Pyongyang and Moscow have "not exactly been productive" for international security. Seoul’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced that South Korea would consider imposing a barrage of sanctions against entities that facilitate DPRK's violations of international sanctions, and its manufacture of the banned weapons. Russia's Defense Minister Shoigu attended a military parade in Pyongyang on Thursday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. During the event, the North displayed the intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and drones that were inspected by Russian Defense Minister.

“It certainly did not appear that Russia's Defense Minister Shoigu was in North Korea for vacation,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a press briefing in Washington after he was asked to comment on Shoigu’s visit to Pyongyang.

Miller declined to comment on the significance of Shoigu’s visit to Pyongyang. The United States has not only “imposed a number of sanctions on North Korea in the past for various activities, but also imposed sanctions on a number of entities and individuals around the world for assisting Russia in its war effort,” he iterated. “We won't hesitate to do so in the future," said the US State Department spokesperson at the briefing. "We have never hesitated to impose sanctions on North Korea and North Korean entities when we found violations or we found actions that merit sanctions, and we won't hesitate to do so in future," Biden administration official clarified. "I am not going to speak anymore in any more detail," he stressed.