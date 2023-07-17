'US To Allow European Allies To Train Ukraine Pilots On American F-16s': Jake Sullivan

United States will allow its European partners and allies to train the Ukrainian pilots to fly the Mutirole stealth F-16 fighter jets to counter the Russian aggression, and will also supply the necessary tools for that purpose, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during an interview on Sunday. Sullivan confirmed the Biden administration's approval for Washington's allies to train Ukraine pilots on F-16 amid reports this week that the European countries were waiting for US' approval to begin training programmes for Ukraine's Air Force pilots on the American F-16s.

"The US President [Joe Biden] has a given green light, and we will allow, permit, support, facilitate and in fact provide the necessary tools for Ukrainians to begin being trained on F-16s as soon as Europeans are prepared," Sullivan said. He continued that the US is okay with "whatever timeline our European partners need" to start the Ukrainian pilot training program to get underway.

11 European countries from coalition to train Ukrainian pilots

As many as 11 European countries, including Denmark and the Netherlands, agreed at the NATO summit in the Lithuanian Capital of Vilnius to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter aircraft that could be later deployed in the warzone during the counter-offensive. The training programme was supposed to be launched in Denmark and Romania, but the EU allies waited for formal approval from the United States. In an effort to provide Ukraine with the long-sought American F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, UK and Netherlands jointly started working to form an "international coalition" to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy's need for the fighter aircraft.

Both the NATO member states have been pushing for procurement of the American multirole stealth fighter jets for Ukraine's Air Force, which previously US President Joe Biden had denied fearing a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO. During the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, US President Biden, however, gave the green light to the EU allies to transfer the aircraft from their stockpiles. Biden announced that it will allow the advanced planes to be “donated” to Kyiv, assuring that the Ukrainian pilots will be trained to operate the plane. Russia, in response, warned the West against such an endeavour, saying that countries supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets would bear a “colossal risk”.

In May, the British government announced the training for Ukrainian pilots on how to fly advanced F-16 warplanes. “This summer we will commence an elementary flying phase for cohorts of Ukrainian pilots to learn basic training,” the statement from Downing Street read. “This will adapt the program used by UK pilots to provide Ukrainians with piloting skills they can apply to different kinds of aircraft. This training goes hand in hand with UK efforts to work with other countries on providing F-16 jets — Ukraine’s fighter jets of choice," it added.