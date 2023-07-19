US To Announce $1.3bn Military Aid For Ukraine As Russia Strikes Odesa For Second Night

The US would be announcing a new military package worth $1.3 billion to Ukraine in the coming days, reported Reuters on July 18, citing two unnamed US officials. In this new package, American-made air defence systems and Australian-made counter-drone systems, as well as kamikaze drones and other ammunition will be included.

The purchase has been funded by the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) program. Under this program, the US government is allowed to buy weapons from the arms industry rather than pull from their own existing stocks. This announcement was made as Russia has air raided different parts of Ukraine, including Odesa port.

This report has come on the same day as a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein Group, as per a local news media outlet. The meeting was hosted by the US Department of Defense and Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov attended it.

Russians target Odesa for the second night in a row

Meanwhile, the war between Russia and Ukraine intensified as a huge air attack targeted the Ukrainian port of Odesa for the second night in a row. According to the Ukrainian official, Serhiy Bratchuk, the Russian strikes were "very powerful" and "truly massive".

While talking about the war, a spokesperson for the Odesa military administration said that it was a "hellish night" and that details on damage and casualties would come later. It is to be noted that the attack comes after Russia pledged to retaliate following a strike on the Crimean bridge.

After the Crimean Bridge was hit, Moscow suspended the agreement which was allowing Ukrainian grain to be transported to the rest of the world. After the grain deal was suspended, Ukraine announced that they wanted to continue to deal without Russia. Notably, Odesa is one of Ukraine's main ports for exporting grain.