US To Announce New Military Aid Package Worth $400 Million For Ukraine As War Rages On

The US is poised to unveil a new military aid package for Ukraine, worth up to $400 million, as early as Tuesday. This move comes as tensions continue to rise between Ukraine and Russia. The package is said to include artillery, air defense missiles, ground vehicles, and other crucial equipment, according to three US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity with Reuters.

The aid package, set to be announced by the US government, marks another significant step in bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities in the face of ongoing aggression from Russia. The officials revealed that the United States will not include cluster munitions in this assistance package. However, it's worth noting that earlier this month, the U.S. sent dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICM) - a cluster munition fired from a 155mm howitzer cannon - to Ukraine.

What does the new aid package include?

The new aid package includes a range of essential military assets to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities. Among the items included are several Stryker armored personnel carriers, crucial mine clearing equipment, and munitions for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS). Additionally, it provides munitions for HIMARS, anti-tank weapons such as TOW and Javelin, as well as munitions for Patriot and Stinger anti-aircraft systems.

However, the package is still undergoing finalization, and further details are expected to be disclosed upon its formal announcement. Notably, the funds for this aid package will be drawn from the Presidential Drawdown Authority, a mechanism that allows the President to transfer articles and services from the US inventory without requiring congressional approval during emergencies. The equipment and materials provided to Ukraine will be sourced from the US excess inventory.

With this latest security assistance package, the United States will have provided a remarkable 43 aid packages to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February 2022, amounting to a total of more than $41 billion. This policy of support to Ukraine in its efforts to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against external threats is not popular amongst some quarters of the Republican party. The announcement of this substantial military aid package is likely to further intensify the already heightened tensions in the region.