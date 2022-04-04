US To Assist In Documenting Atrocities Committed By Russian Forces In Ukraine: Blinken

After horrific images of dead bodies of civilians from the Ukrainian city of Bucha emerged, criticism against the Russian forces for perpetrating 'war crime' has come out from all over the world. The US State Secretary, Antony Blinken has stated that those images are a "punch to the gut." He further said that the State Department would help document any atrocities committed by the Russian military against Ukrainian civilians.

As per the reports of CNN, he claimed that since the attack, they have stated that Russian forces have committed war crimes, and they have been working to document this, as well as to submit the information they have to the right instructions and organisations that will put it all together. He further said that there must also be a sense of responsibility.

'Will make sure that the relevant institutions looking into this has everything'

Blinken stated that they will make sure that the relevant institutions and organisations looking into this, including the State Department, have everything they need to assess exactly what happened in Ukraine, who is responsible, and what it amounts to. Blinken refused to confirm the reports that the US was assisting in the delivery of Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine, which was one of the weapons systems Zelenskyy has asked for.

Blinken also stated that the US and NATO countries are assisting Ukraine in obtaining the armaments it requires and that there will soon be ten anti-tank weapons systems in the country for every Russian tank on Ukrainian soil. The State Secretary also stated that the Biden administration would back the Ukrainians' desire to protect their sovereignty. He claimed that in the future, they will want to make sure that they do everything to make sure that this doesn't happen again and that Ukraine has the capacity to defend itself and deter additional Russian aggression.

'Cruelty against civilians that they haven't seen in Europe in decades'

Later Sunday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg described the Russian action as cruelty against civilians that they haven't seen in Europe in decades. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Sunday that now is the time to double down on the pressure on Russia and its President Vladimir Putin, according to NBC. She further said that she believes that they are looking with their eyes wide open, at the threat he poses, not just to Ukraine, but to Europe, democracy, and global stability.

