US To Deploy Patriot Missile System In Slovakia To Aid Ukraine In War Against Russia

The United States European Command on Friday announced the repositioning of a Patriot Missile System, manned by US service members, to Slovakia. The announcement was made by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin in a bid to award the generosity of Slovakia in providing an S-300 air defence system to Ukraine to bolster its warfare against Russia. He called Slovakia's generosity the strongest testament to how determined Ukraine's neighbours were to help Ukraine defend against Russia's unprovoked invasion of their homeland.

US to deploy one Patriot missile system in Slovakia

Announcing the deployment of the Patriot missile testament, manned by US service members, Lloyd J Austin said, "We expect this battery and crew to arrive in the coming day. Their length has not yet been fixed, as we continue to consult with the Slovakian government about more permanent air defence solutions."

"This deployment of Patriot capabilities to Slovakia aligns perfectly with our previous efforts to bolster NATO's defensive capabilities and to demonstrate our collective security requirements under Article 5 of the NATO treaty. IT complements the NATO multinational battleground in eastern Slovakia, which includes air defence elements from Germany and Netherlands," the US Secretary of Defense added in the statement issued in the regard.

'President Putin's action strengthened NATO'

In the statement, the US also noted that Vladimir Putin's action 'strengthened NATO, which the Russian President claimed to have been 'trying to prevent.' It is pertinent to mention here that the first trigger for Putin to start the ongoing offensive of Russia against Ukraine, was Volodymyr Zelenskyy urging US President Joe Biden to let the country join NATO.

Though Zelenskyy claimed multiple times that Ukraine would not be joining NATO as of now, the Russian offensive continues and has even marked 44 days. On Day 44, Tochka-U missiles ripped through a station in the Kramatorsk region in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), killing at least 30 civilians. Thousands of people were at the station, used to evacuate civilians in eastern Ukraine, at the time of the attack as they tried to flee the ruthless military aggression.

Ukraine is willing to have talks with Russia to end the war, Voldodymr Zelenskyy told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an exclusive interview. The Ukrainian president stressed that he was extremely keen to bring hostilities to an end as the war was on his country's territory.