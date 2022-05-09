US To Double Production Of Javelin Missiles Amid Sharp Rise In Demand Due To Ukraine War

American aerospace, arms, defence, information security and technology corporation Lockheed Martin Corp has decided to double the production of Javelin missiles and anti-tank weapons. These weapons helped Ukraine defend itself from Russia. In an interview on Sunday, the Chief Executive Officer of Lockheed Martin Corp, James Taiclet stated that Lockheed aims to roughly double the production of Javelin missiles and the anti-tank weapon that has helped Ukraine combat Russia's incursion. Taiclet further stated that the goal is to increase output to 4,000 per year from the existing 2,100 per year. He estimates that the rise will take several years.

The Ukrainian military has relied on the Javelin to counter Russia's advantage in tanks and armoured vehicles. CEO Taiclet stated that the production ramp-up is already beginning even before projected orders for Javelins and other weapons systems are placed. He further said that they are thinking long term and that they know there will be more demand for these kinds of systems from the US and the allies, as well as most likely, from Asia-Pacific, according to media reports.

Taiclet also said that Lockheed is working with Intel Corp. INTC to develop new microprocessors for national defence systems. He went on to say that their production line can run today but in the future, they will need more domestic capabilities and microprocessors, not only design but manufacture and testing so that they have a reliable supply of those microprocessors.

US President Joe Biden paid a visit to a Lockheed facility in Alabama

This comes after last week US President Joe Biden paid a visit to a Lockheed facility in Alabama that produces the weapons, which are jointly manufactured by Lockheed and Raytheon Technologies, in a bid to persuade Congress to approve his proposed $33 billion aid package in the extra military and humanitarian help for Ukraine. Biden addressed the workers of Lockheed stating that they are allowing Ukrainians to defend themselves in the Russian invasion, according to AP News.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the US has sent $3.4 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine, including Javelins, howitzers, anti-aircraft Stinger systems, ammunition and body armour. The Biden administration claims to have agreed to supply 5,500 Javelins to Ukraine.

Image: AP