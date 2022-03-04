In a bid to support the Ukrainian nationals living in the country, the United States government has decided to extend the "Temporary Protected Status" or TPS, which will be provided to the Ukrainians for the next 18 months.

The decision has been taken in view of the ongoing war in Ukraine and to protect the Ukrainian citizens in the United States from deportation, especially at a time when thousands of Ukrainians have been forced to move out of their countries due to ongoing invasion carried out by Russia.

Confirming the same, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that the 'temporary protected status' of Ukrainian citizens will be extended for 18 months due to the “ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary and temporary conditions” in the country.

In a video message regarding the same, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas took to Twitter and condemned Russia's activities. He also said that Russia's premeditated and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence, and Ukrainians are being forced to seek refuge in other countries.

"I am proud to announce that we will be providing Temporary Protected Status — or #TPS — to those Ukrainian nationals who are present in the United States as of March 1, 2022." - Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

"In these extraordinary times, we will continue to offer our support and protection to Ukrainian nationals in the United States", he added.

US to extend TPS of Ukrainians living from March 1, 2022

Also, welcoming the decision, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to Twitter and said that the United States stands in support of the people of Ukraine.

He was also one of the people who had been pushing for the TPS designation. Meanwhile, the decision came in the backdrop of several immigration advocates and US legislatures calling upon President Joe Biden to protect the Ukrainians who are in the US on a temporary basis. A letter signed by more than 40 members of the US House of Representatives was also submitted to the President for designating TPS for Ukrainian nationals.

One of the letter's signatories, Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, also lauded the decision. “It is a privilege to support Ukrainians here as they defend democracy against fascist aggression,” he tweeted.

Notably, receiving TPS provides people relief from deportation and also gives access to work permits for foreign nationals from certain countries who cannot safely return to their home country due to certain unavoidable circumstances concluding natural disasters, armed conflict, or other conditions.

Image: AP