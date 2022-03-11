On Thursday, Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the US, announced nearly $53 million in new humanitarian assistance to assist innocent citizens who have been harmed as a result of Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine. While on a trip to Poland to negotiate the ongoing issue of the transfer of MiG-29 to Ukraine, Kamala Harris announced on Thursday that the US would provide additional assistance through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

"This additional assistance includes support to the UN World Food Program (WFP) to provide lifesaving emergency food assistance to meet immediate needs of hundreds of thousands affected by the invasion, including people who are displaced from their homes and who are crossing the border out of Ukraine. In addition, it will support WFP’s logistics operations to move assistance into Ukraine, including to people in Kyiv," a Press release from the White House.

The aid comes after the US announced about $54 million in humanitarian aid less than two weeks ago to offer vitally needed health supplies, food assistance, high-thermal blankets, and other help. According to US officials, two million people have fled Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion, and at least 12 million people require humanitarian assistance across the country.

"The United States is the largest provider of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and has provided $159 million in overall humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since October 2020, including nearly $107 million in the past two weeks in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," statement further said.

According to the US officials, these assistances include food, safe drinking water, shelter, emergency health care, and winterization services to the people impacted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Food and Refugee crisis

The ongoing war in Ukraine's embattled cities has increased the shortage of food in the country. Also, the influx of a large number of refugees into Ukraine's neighbouring countries is another crisis, as these countries need to provide food and shelter assistance to them. Ukraine and Russia together export 30% of the world's wheat.

They also export corn, sunflower oil, and many other foodgrains. Their exports have virtually dried up, which threatens to create a food crisis, according to the WFP chief, David Beasley.

Speaking about the unimaginable scale of the refugee crisis, the Polish Foreign Minister said, "Our priority is to organise aid for hundreds of thousands of refugees. Poland has already received up to 700,000 refugees and will continue to do so. "

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates