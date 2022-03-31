US To Release 1mn Oil Barrels Per Day From SPR As Fuel Prices Spike Amid Ukraine War

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, considered a release of roughly 1 million oil barrels per day (bpd) from its Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR). The emergency release of oil is aimed at helping to ease skyrocketing fuel prices and shortage of supply following sanctions on Russia in the wake of its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. According to media reports, the total release could touch as much as 180 million barrels spanning 180 days.

The White House is expected to make a decision on the same on Thursday, the White House said. This is the third time in six months Biden has tapped its SPR in the past six months, including 30 million barrels on March 2.

"We are prepared to use every tool available to us to limit the disruption to global energy supply as a result of Russian President (Vladimir) Putin's actions...and continue efforts to accelerate the diversification of energy supplies away from Russia," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki had said.

The current release marks the largest emergency supply in nearly 50 years of the strategic reserve. Meanwhile, Biden's plan is accompanied by a "diplomatic push" for the International Energy Agency to coordinate a global release by other countries. However, a decision is still pending on that.

Notably, the US oil release from SPR has no recorded history of lowering the burgeoning oil prices in the global market so far. While the demand for fuel globally has reached pre-pandemic levels, the supplies have faced unprecedent bottlenecks owing to the hefty sanctions on Russia, which is the second-largest crude oil supplier worldwide.

Nearly 40% of Russian revenue is dependent on oil exports to Europe, Asian and African countries and accounts for 10% of the global oil market.

Global oil prices remain volatile amid raging Russian war

Already-high oil prices took a rebound on Wednesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin signalled Moscow would transact in roubles not only for gas but also for oil, metals, and grains. As the market volatility caused by the Russian war on Ukraine escalated, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was docked 3.6% at $108 on Wednesday at 9:34 am. Similarly, Brent crude oil was trading up 3:45% at $114.03.

The projected figures came after, on Monday, WTI's crude futures for Monday closed at $108.35, adding to a 1.7% jump last Friday, which was a response to European Union's consideration to join the US in imposing an embargo on Russian oil imports.

It is to mention that if the EU slaps the potential sanctions on Russian energy, there will be a substantial shortfall in supplies and an additional price hike as the members of the EU are highly dependent on Russian oil, accounting for 40% of Russian oil imports. Notably, Putin has currently set the deadline for accepting roubles to March 31 for Russian Gazprom and Russian Central Bank. Noting this, energy markets in Europe were bracing for potential disruption to the Russian gas supply.

Germany declares 'early warning' over gas supply

Germany on Tuesday issued an "early warning" that it could be heading for a gas supply emergency in the coming days. This comes after Germany last week announced that it would wean itself off Russian oil, reducing imports to half by 2022.

Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck assured that Berlin has secured supplies for the time being and was closely monitoring supply flows alongside market operations, The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, several German companies have also planned to raise their gas prices over the next three months. This indicated an additional rise in Germany's inflation rate. As per predictions by Munich-based Ifo Institute the new prices are expected to hit 54.6 points up from 47.6.

(Image: AP)