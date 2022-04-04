US To Seek Russia's Suspension From UN Human Rights Council: America's Ambassador To UN

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Monday, April 4, announced that Washington will seek suspension of Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council. She revealed that the US in close coordination with Ukraine and other member states at the UN will propose the exclusion of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. Linda Thomas-Greenfield asserted that a Member State cannot be allowed to continue to participate in UNHRC as it continues to undermine every principle. The decision of the US comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for day 40 after the Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield emphasised that Russia must not be in a position of authority in the body. Linda Thomas-Greenfield tweeted, "In close coordination with Ukraine and other Member States and partners at the UN, the United States is going to seek Russia’s suspension from the UN Human Rights Council." In addition, Linda Thomas-Greenfield stressed that Russia must not be allowed to use its seat on the council for "propaganda to suggest they have a legitimate concern about human rights." She revealed that 140 member states at the United Nations have voted to condemn Russia's military offensive against Ukraine which has led to a humanitarian crisis. Linda Thomas-Greenfield called on 140 countries to take action after seeing the visuals that have surfaced from Bucha and destruction across Ukraine.

In close coordination with Ukraine and other Member States and partners at the UN, the United States is going to seek Russia’s suspension from the UN Human Rights Council. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) April 4, 2022

Russia should not have a position of authority in that body, nor should we allow Russia to use its seat on the Council as a tool of propaganda to suggest they have a legitimate concern about human rights. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) April 4, 2022

We cannot let a Member State that is subverting every principle we hold dear to continue to participate in the @UN_HRC. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) April 4, 2022

Linda Thomas-Greenfield 'horrified' by images coming from Bucha

Meanwhile, Linda Thomas-Greenfield paid a visit to Bucharest’s railway station, Gara de Nord in Romania. The station serves as a welcome centre for refugees arriving from Ukraine. She informed that nearly four million people have fled Ukraine due to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. During her visit to Romania, Linda Thomas-Greenfield also met Romania Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and discussed the humanitarian efforts of the country in welcoming more than 6,00,000 Ukrainian refugees. On April 3, Linda Thomas-Greenfield informed that she was "horrified" by the visuals that have emerged from Ukraine's Bucha. She asserted that the people behind the brutality will be held accountable. It is to mention here that European leaders have been criticising Russia after Ukrainian authorities shared images of horrors caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Ukraine's Bucha.

Visited Bucharest’s largest train station, Gara de Nord, which serves as a welcome center for refugees coming from Ukraine.



Roughly 4 million people – mostly women and kids – have had to flee Ukraine as a result of Putin's war.



It's unconscionable. pic.twitter.com/eH3Co4jkO1 — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) April 4, 2022

Important meeting today with Romanian Prime Minister @NicolaeCiuca.



We discussed Romania’s tremendous humanitarian efforts in welcoming over 600,000 Ukrainian refugees and our shared resolve to assist Ukraine – and celebrated 25-years of our Strategic Partnership. pic.twitter.com/2WtI7ThPcX — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) April 4, 2022

Horrified by the images and accounts coming out of Bucha, Ukraine.



There will be accountability and justice for this brutality. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) April 3, 2022

