US To Send $5.5bn To Ukraine In New Fiscal & Military Assistance As War Enters Day 167

The US on Monday announced it is ready to provide fiscal and military aid worth $5.5 billion to Ukraine as the Russian invasion has entered day 167. The fresh tranche includes $4.5 billion in direct support to Ukraine's government from the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Moreover, $1 billion military assistance from the Presidential Drawdown Authority will assist Ukraine in its fight against Russia amid the ongoing war.

The USAID amount will be disbursed in coordination with the US Department of Treasury, made possible with generous bipartisan support from Congress. The direct budget will help alleviate the acute economic crisis Ukraine is facing amid the "unjust" war waged by Russian President Vladimir Putin. "The Government of Ukraine will receive the funding in tranches, beginning with a $3 billion disbursement in August," the USAID said in a statement.

US to provide fresh $1bn in military aid for Ukraine

Washington on Monday pledged $1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, the largest single drawdown of equipment since the start of the war. The latest additional tranche will see the delivery of thousands of rounds of munitions, high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), and other critical armaments like javelins, mortar systems, and more. "At every stage of this conflict we have been focused on getting the Ukrainians what they need depending on evolving conditions on the battlefield," said Pentagon Under-Secretary for Defence Policy Colin Kahl. The aforementioned package allows the US to deliver arms and weaponry to Ukraine more quickly.

Total US funding to Ukraine clocks $8.5bn since Feb 24

Once these additional funds announced by the US are fully disbursed, the Biden administration will have provided $8.5 billion in direct budgetary backing to the Government of Ukraine to help Kyiv carry out core functions – for example, keeping gas and electricity flowing to hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure, supporting the provision of humanitarian supplies to citizens and continuing to pay the salaries of civil servants, healthcare workers, and teachers, USAID said. The current transfers will follow previous ones of $1.7 billion in July and $1.3 billion in June.

It is pertinent to mention that the fiscal and military aid packages will be drawn from the $40 billion assistance package approved by Congress earlier in May this year.

Meanwhile, Kahl on Monday said, citing Pentagon estimates that Russia probably suffered 70,000-80,000 casualties in less than six months since the onset of war in Ukraine. "I'll also say the Russians are taking a tremendous number of casualties on the other side of the equation. You know, precise figures, there's a lot of fog in war, but, you know, I think it's safe to suggest that the Russians have probably taken 70 or 80,000 casualties in less than six months," he said, addressing a presser. Describing Russia's attack on Kyiv a "botched attempt," the Pentagon official added that Moscow's overall objective was to overrun Kyiv and snuff out Ukraine as an independent, sovereign and democratic nation-which did not happen as planned.

(Image: AP)