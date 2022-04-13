US To Send 600 Soldiers, Military Equipment To Slovakia To Bolster NATO's Eastern Flank

As the brutal war in Eastern Europe continues to escalate, the United States has decided to send a large number of American soldiers as well as defence systems to Slovakia in order to bolster the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO's) eastern flank. Slovakia's Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad confirmed this stating that at least 600 US troops along with high-end defence systems and armoured vehicles will reach the country soon, Euractiv reported. The arrival of the Sentinel 3D radar, the Avenger air defence system, and Stryker eight-wheeled fighting vehicles has also been confirmed by Nad.

As per the report, the Patriot air defence system was purchased by Slovakia as a replacement for the S-300 system it provided to Ukraine. The German and Dutch militaries already have three Patriot systems in the country. Patriots are sophisticated weapons, with each battery containing radars, a command centre, and missile launchers that require dozens of personnel to operate. Prime Minister Eduard Heger's government stated last month that Slovakia will purchase 76 Patria automobiles built in Finland as the Slovak Army is short of wheeled battle vehicles.

Biden hails Slovakia for donating S-300 defence system to Ukraine

Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Slovak government was hesitant to deploy NATO troops in the nation because the majority of the population opposed it. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Nad claimed that negotiating the arrival of the American Patriot battery was extremely difficult. He further indicated that his personal relationships with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin were vital in this endeavour. Last week, US President Joe Biden also hailed Slovakia for donating its Soviet-era S-300 air-defence system to Ukraine, saying it will be replaced with a Patriot system developed in the United States.

Slovakia dismisses Russia's claim of destroying S-300 defence system donated to Ukraine

It should be mentioned here that Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger has categorically denied Russia's claim of destroying the S-300 defence system which was handed over to Ukraine. Earlier on April 10, the Russian Defence Ministry had claimed that Ukraine's S-300 anti-aircraft missile launchers were destroyed in the Mykolaiv region's Starobogdanivka settlement as well as in the Kharkiv region's Chuhuiv military base. The Russian media had also reported that one of the destroyed launchers was provided by Slovakia to Ukraine. Notably, Slovakia had donated its Soviet-era S-300 air defence system to Ukraine at its request.