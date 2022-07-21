US To Send More HIMARS Precision Rocket Systems To Ukraine As Russia Intensifies Attack

A day after Russia warned of widening war in Ukraine, the US on Wednesday announced the delivery of four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine as the war burgeoned in east Europe. The official announcement on the same will come about a week later in the imminent security assistance package Washington is expected to declare, said Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin addressing a Defence Ministers' Meeting in presence of his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov. With this, the US will have sent 16 HIMARS to Ukraine in order to bolster defence capability against Russia's increased attacks.

Notably, the announcement came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said that Moscow was aiming for more control beyond the east Ukraine regions of Lugansk and Donetsk, which have been partially controlled by pro-Moscow rebels for years. "The geography is different now. It is not only about the DNR and LNR, but also the Kherson region, the Zaporizhzhia region and a number of other territories," Lavrov told Russian media.

Noting the threats, Ukraine on Wednesday requested more M142 HIMARS. The Ukrainian Defence Minister noted the said US-led defence system helped Ukrainian forces destroy at least 30 Russian ammo depots and command stations. Reznikov insisted on at least 100 long-range systems to match the Russian offensive.

US security aid to Ukraine

The US has so far provided the Ukrainians with 12 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems to further strengthen their long-range fire capability. "I think that everyone here understands the difference that they've made on the ground... Ukrainians have made excellent use of HIMARS, and you can see the impact on the battlefield," US Defence Secretary Austin said during the meeting. The upcoming package will also include additional Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMARS), which are used in the HIMARS. Austin further noted that Washington also supplied 126 155-mm Howitzers with up to 411,000 155-mm artillery rounds and a dozen High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems along with associated ammunition.

The US security assistance to Ukraine sent to Ukraine over the period of four months also included over 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems and more than 6,500 Javelin anti-armour systems. In addition, Washington also supplied more than 700 Switchable drones. As per US Defence Department estimates, Washington has so far committed more than $7.6 billion in security assistance since the beginning of US President Joe Biden's administration.

Russia resorting to 'cruel WWI tactics': Austin

Russia has upped its aggression with relentless bombings, said Austin at the meeting. He added that Moscow's "cruel tactics harken back to horrors of World War I," and justified that is exactly why Ukraine "needs firepower and ammunition to withstand this barrage and to strike back." He also hailed the Ukrainian troops who bogged down innumerable attacks by Russian forces. He thanked Reznikov for providing critical insight into Russia's movements, including massing artillery and rocket fire in its desperate push to capture Ukraine's territory.

(Image: AP)