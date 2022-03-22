US To Send 'secretly Acquired' Soviet-made Defence Equipment As Part Of Aid To Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the 27th day, media reports have stated that the United States will soon strengthen Ukrainian air defence equipment by delivering equipment made during the Soviet era and was secretly acquired by Washington decades ago. According to Wall Street Journal, the US delivery of the air defence systems is part of a push by US President Joe Biden’s administration in a bid to assist Ukraine’s defence against Russian military aggression.

After announcing the ‘special’ military operation into Ukraine, Russia has continued to use both airstrikes and missile attacks a month into its invasion of the neighbouring nation and has dismissed the global condemnation for its actions. As per the report, the equipment that the US would send Ukraine was acquired by Washington decades ago so that it could study the technology used by the states across the former Soviet Union, WSJ reported citing US officials.

It is pertinent to note that decades-old effort by the United States came to light only in the 1990s and was reported to have cost around $100 million. These systems are expected to be familiar to the Ukrainian military which inherited some of that equipment after the fall of the Soviet Union. American officials told WSJ that the delivery will include the SA-8 which is a mobile short-range surface-to-air missile system developed by the Soviet Union in the 1960s.

US delivery comes as Zelenskyy calls for no-fly zone

US’ expected delivery to Ukraine is expected amid the backdrop of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeatedly calling on US and NATO allies to impose a no-fly zone over the country. However, such a move has been dismissed by the West with the Biden administration warning that it could lead to direct conflict between US and Russia.

The transfer of Soviet-made equipment was authorised in the American government’s annual spending bill which is passed by Congress. US delivery will add on to the already possessed equipment by Ukraine including the Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system, which was designed to intercept missiles and aircraft. Additionally, Ukraine has also received the deliveries of US-made Stinger missiles, which is a portable air defence system that can target low flying jets and helicopters, and was credited with turning the tide of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan when used by local fighters there, stated The Independent.

Image: AP