Amid the escalated tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Julianne Smith, the US Ambassador to NATO has announced that Washington is planning to "verify" Russia's claims regarding the partial pullback of troops deployed near the Ukraine border. Smith said that they want to check if de-escalation is happening on the ground, Sputnik reported. The statement of the US Ambassador to NATO comes after the Russian Defence Ministry announced that some of the Russian troops had started to return to their bases as the military drills taking place near the Ukraine border have ended.

Smith said that they are willing to hold another round of talks proposed by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The American envoy to NATO hoped that the statements made by Lavrov about readiness for talks on security proposals like new arms control arrangements for Europe were "genuine," as per the Sputnik report. A similar view was expressed by a Pentagon spokesperson who asserted about having knowledge about reports of Russian claims that they are rolling back some of its troops from the border near Ukraine. The Pentagon spokesperson informed that their analysts are reviewing the claims and they do not have further information related to it at this point in time.

US has not yet 'verified' Russian troops pull back: Biden

US President Joe Biden said that the Russian Defence Minister has stated that some military units of Russia are returning from their positions near the Ukraine border to their respective bases. In his remarks over the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Biden stated that the US has not yet verified the troops' pull back and insisted that the analysts have warned that there are more than 150,000 troops encircling Ukraine, Belarus and along Ukraine's border. Biden stressed that their analysts have indicated that Russia continues to remain in a "threatening position" and "invasion remains distinctly possible." He urged Americans to leave Ukraine and also mentioned that they have "temporarily" shifted the US embassy from Kyiv to Lviv.

"We have not verified the Russian military units are returning to their home bases, indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position and the fact remains right now Russia has more than 150,000 troops encircling Ukraine and Belarus and along Ukraine's border and invasion remains distinctly possible," Biden said in his remarks on Russia - Ukraine crisis.

Happening Now: President Biden gives an update on Russia and Ukraine and affirms that the United States remains open to high-level diplomacy in close coordination with our Allies. https://t.co/JUxuWLQv8T — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 15, 2022

