The United States Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has decided to sanction 24 Belarusian individuals and entities citing "Belarus's support for, and facilitation of, the invasion." The decision by the US authorities has been taken in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The US sanctions target two state-owned banks - Belvinvestbank and Bank Dabrabyt, Belarusian defence and security industries as well as defence officials.

The US Treasury Department in the statement highlighted that the sanctions imposed by American authorities will have "significant downstream effects in Belarus." The US has decided to take action against Belarusian Minister of Defence Viktor Gennadievich Khrenin, Aleksandr Grigorievich Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus and a member of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko’s inner circle, Aliaksandr Mikalaevich Zaitsau. The US Treasury Department has decided to take action against Minsk Wheeled Tractor Plant, Aliaksei Ivanavich Rymasheuski, State Authority for Military Industry of the Republic of Belarus, Dmitry Aleksandrovich Pantus and Viachaslau Yevgenyevich Rassalai, State-Owned Foreign Trade Unitary Enterprise Belspetsvneshtechnika.

US Treasury targets Belarus for supporting Russia's attack against Ukraine

Furthermore, the US will take action against OJSC KB Radar-Managing Company Holding Radar System, JSC 558 Aircraft Repair Plant, Public Joint Stock Company Integral, Industrial-Commercial Private Unitary Enterprise Minotor-Service, OOO Oboronnye Initsiativy, OKB TSP Scientific Production Limited Liability Company, LLC Synesis and Aliaksandr Yauhenavich Shatrou. Janet L.

Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury in the statement asserted that the Belarus government is trying to jeopardize Belarus's sovereignty by supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The US Treasury Department in the statement informed that they continue to disrupt Belarusian financial and military capabilities using targeted sanctions. Furthermore, Yellen pointed out the ties between Russia and Belarus and insisted that after imposing sanctions on Russia, they have decided to impose economic sanctions on "severe economic pain on the Lukashenka regime."

“Having already sacrificed its legitimacy to suppress the democratic aspirations of the Belarusian people, the Lukashenka regime is now jeopardizing Belarus’s sovereignty by supporting Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine,” Janet L. Yellen said in the statement.

US President calls Russia's action a 'premeditated attack'

After Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February, United States President Joe Biden said that the Russian troops have started a "brutal assault on the people of Ukraine without provocation, without justification, without necessity." Calling it a "premeditated attack," Biden asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected "every good faith effort" that was made by the US and its allies in order to address mutual security concerns through dialogue.

US imposes sanctions against Russia

In response to Russia's attack against Ukraine, the Biden administration announced severing the connection to the U.S. financial system for Russia’s largest financial institution, Sberbank, including 25 subsidiaries, by imposing payable-through account sanctions. Furthermore, the US administration imposed full blocking sanctions on Russia’s second-largest financial institution, VTB Bank (VTB), including 20 subsidiaries. Moreover, US authorities have imposed full blocking sanctions on three other major Russian financial institutions - Bank Otkritie, Sovcombank OJSC, Novikombank and 34 subsidiaries. Debt and equity restrictions have been announced on thirteen of the major Russian enterprises and entities.

Image: AP