Russia has been subject to sanctions ever since it started its military aggression in Ukraine. Now, the US Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating key enablers of the invasion in its latest step to impose severe sanctions on Russia, which includes dozens of Russian defence corporations, 328 members of the Russian State Duma, and the president of Russia's largest financial institution.

Multiple enterprises that are part of Russia's defence-industrial base and produce weapons that have been utilised in Russia's attack on Ukraine's territory have been designated by OFAC. The designations announced on Thursday are in addition to those made by Treasury in recent weeks against key elements of the Russian Federation's government that help Putin's hostile campaign against Ukraine. According to a press release shared by the US Department of the Treasury, the decision will have a profound and long-term impact on Russia's defence-industrial foundation.

OFAC classified 28 entities that are part of the KTRV structure. Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC (KTRV) is a prominent state-owned Russian defence conglomerate, which manufactures weaponry for Russia's navy. KTRV also manufactures hypersonic weapons as well as anti-radar, anti-shi. In its conflict with Ukraine, Russia is using KRTV products. OFAC has also listed Boris Viktorovich Obnosov, the General Director of KTRV.

Members of the Russian Duma backed the Kremlin's efforts to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, including by signing treaties recognising the self-proclaimed independence of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). OFAC designated 12 members of the Russian State Duma on March 11, 2022, after they urged President Putin to recognise the DNR and LNR as independent states. Now, OFAC is identifying another 328 members of the State Duma.

Herman Gref, who is the CEO of Sberbank and a close Putin ally, has also been designated by the US Treasury Department. Gref has been a Putin adviser since the 1990s, when he held a number of increasingly important positions, including the mayor's office in St. Petersburg. He also served as Russia's Minister of Economic Development and Trade from 2000 to 2007, a position he was assigned to by Putin before taking over as CEO of Sberbank. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen stated that with their allies, the United States is striking at the heart of Russia's ability to finance and carry out its warfare and atrocities against Ukraine.

Image: AP