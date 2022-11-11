US Treasury Secy Endorses PM Modi's 'not An Era Of War' Remark To Russian President Putin

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the Russia-Ukraine war during her visit to India on Friday. Yellen said that the PM was right when he said that this is “not an era of war.” “Tens of millions of people face extreme poverty & hunger since Russia's war in Ukraine began. Prime Minister Modi was correct when he said that this is not an era of war. I believe that ending Russia’s war is a moral imperative and it is also the single best thing we can do to help the global economy,” she said, emphasising that “this is a view that is broadly shared among policymakers of the world’s major economies.”

She further noted that “difficult times test us, but I believe the challenges we face are bringing the United States and India closer together than ever before.” Yellen’s remarks come after PM Modi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September and told him that "today's era is not of war", urging the end of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia and finding solutions to problems at hand like food security and energy crisis.

"Today the biggest worry before the world, especially developing countries, is food security, fuel security, fertilisers. We must find ways on these problems and you will also have to consider it. We will get an opportunity to talk about these issues," PM Modi had said.

Yellen visits India for economic and financial partnership meeting

PM Modi’s remark on the war was widely lauded by leaders from across the world, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and most recently, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who is currently in India for the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership meeting.

On Thursday, the US official paid a visit to the Microsoft Development Centre in Uttar Pradesh’s city of Noida. Calling India one of the US’ “indispensable partners,” Yellen expressed delight in being in the country as it “celebrates its 75th year of independence & prepares to assume the G20 presidency.” During an address, Yellen said that collaborative efforts by India and the US can majorly contribute in the shaping of the “trajectories of the global economy,” and added that “the same is true for the prosperity & security of the Indo-Pacific.”

