On Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Russia should be expelled from the Group of 20 major economies forum, and the US would boycott “several G20 meetings” if Russian officials show up. Addressing lawmakers, she said that the Russian invasion is bound to have gigantic economic repercussions on Ukraine. Speaking further at a US House Financial Services Committee hearing, she slammed the Bucha killings and said that they were “reprehensible” and represent an unacceptable affront to the rules-based global order.

“They will have enormous economic repercussions in Ukraine and beyond,” Yellen emphasised on Wednesday.

As Putin’s all-out war against Ukraine continued for Day 43, Yellen revealed that the US aimed to expel Russia from every global financial institute. However, she expressed doubt about getting the country out of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), given its rules.

"President Biden has made it clear, and I certainly agree with him, that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in any of the financial institutions," Yellen said. "He's asked that Russia be removed from the G20, and I've made clear to my colleagues in Indonesia that we will not be participating in several meetings if the Russians are there," she added.

Russia’s military forces have committed heinous atrocities in Ukraine and the global community must hold them to account. Today we are taking additional steps to cut off Russia from international markets in response to Putin’s continued brutality.https://t.co/J8exUjOHPl — Secretary Janet Yellen (@SecYellen) April 6, 2022

The US bolsters aid to Ukraine

Branding the Russian invasion as “premeditated and unjustified”, the US last week announced that it would provide US$ 100 million in assistance to Ukraine to enable the country’s border security to sustain civil law enforcement functions and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure. In a press release, the US Department of State said that the additional funding would cater to Ukraine’s Border Guard Service and National Police of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the US State Department said that additional funding would help Ukrainians get a steady flow of personal protection equipment, field gear, tactical equipment, medical supplies, armoured vehicles, and communication equipment. Reiterating its support for Ukraine, it said that Washington continues to stand with the Zelenskyy administration and millions of Ukrainian residents as they continue to guard their “democracy and country.” Furthermore, it also called for the restoration of peace in Ukraine.

