US Treasury Secy To Meet With Ukraine PM & Avoid Contact With Russians At Meetings: Report

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will hold a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during this week. Yellen intends to not have contact with Russian officials who plan to attend some parts of the global meetings virtually. Janet Yellen will participate in the 2022 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings throughout the week of April 18 in Washington, according to the statement of US Treasury Department.

She will also attend the meeting of the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors and attend select sessions at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting on April 20 in Washington. During the IMF-World Bank Spring meeting, the leaders are expected to discuss the Russian military offensive in Ukraine and how the world powers will manage its impact on their economies including food security.

Janet Yellen will convene a panel of finance ministers, the international development banks and other institutions to discuss how they will use resources to address food insecurity caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A senior Treasury official who spoke on the condition of anonymity told AP that Russian finance officials are expected to participate in some events virtually.

The official informed that Yellen will attend a session in presence of Russian officials and not participate in every session. According to AP, Janet Yellen will participate in the opening session of the meeting which will be attended by the Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko. However, Yellen will not attend several G20 sessions which will have the participation of Russians.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to call on partners to strengthen economic pressure on Russia during this week's meetings. In addition, Yellen is also expected to propose the implementation of a global minimum tax deal, discuss food security issues and call for strengthening global health architecture.

During her meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will reiterate the support of Washington to Kyiv. Meanwhile, US Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo will also hold a meeting with the Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko on April 21 where he will showcase support of the US for the sovereignty of Ukraine.

It is pertinent to mention here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US and its partners have been offering support to Kyiv and imposing sanctions on Moscow.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP