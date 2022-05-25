US Treasury To Not Extend Russian Debt Payment Waiver That Is Set To Expire On May 25

The United States has decided to end a waiver that allowed Russia to pay its international debts. The decision announced by the US Treasury Department could make Russia closer to default, BBC News reported. According to the US Treasury Department, the waiver permitted US bondholders to accept payments made by Russia and the waiver is due to expire on May 25.

The US Treasury Department in a notification announced that it does not plan to extend the licence that permitted Russia to make debt payments through American banks, according to AP. The Treasury Department had provided a licence to banks that allowed them to process any dollar-denominated bond payments that were made by Russia since the first round of sanctions were imposed against Moscow. It is to note here that ever since Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine, the United States has been imposing sanctions against Russia. Notably, the Biden administration had indicated that it did not plan to extend the deadline.

Speaking at a press briefing in Germany, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that they had created an exemption to "allow a period of time for an orderly transition to take place, and for investors to be able to sell securities" after they imposed sanctions against Russia. She added, "The expectation was that it was time-limited. So, I think it's reasonably likely that the licence will be allowed to expire." Notably, Russia has to make payments worth $2 billion that will be due up to the end of the year on its international bonds, as per the BBC News report. The US administration has already imposed a ban on Russia for making payments through American banks.

Russia prepaid two bonds ahead of May 25 deadline

The Russian authorities appeared to have expected the US to not permit extending the waiver as the Russian Finance Ministry had prepaid two bonds on May 20, Friday that were due this month before May 25, according to AP. Further, Russia needs to make payment for debts due on June 24. These bonds like other Russian debts have a 30-day grace period which could push Russia to be declared default by late July. Notably, Russia has not defaulted on its international debts since the 1917 Revolution.

(Inputs from AP)

Image: AP