Nearly 5,000 US troops from the 82nd Airborne Division deployed in Poland as a part of the strategy to bolster the NATO defence alliance force under the looming threat of Russia invading Ukraine is operating alongside Polish forces to set up processing centres for tens of thousands of refugees from Kyiv, including Americans. Civilians in the near future are expected to flee neighbouring Ukraine when Moscow unleashes an armed conflict in the pro-Russia breakaway provinces, US military officials have told New York Times.

While the American troops will not be on combat duties in Ukraine, as clarified by US President Joe Biden at a White House conference earlier, they will lead a rescue mission for the Americans trapped in Kyiv, and all of whom who haven’t exited the conflict-ridden territory via commercial routes, should a war break out. Military sources told the reporters at the American newspaper that civilians have sought to use the facilities, as tensions escalate on both sides, and a looming fear of a large-scale Russian assault on Ukraine hangs on the civilians.

“Assistance with evacuation flow is something that they could do, and could do quite well,” said Defense Department spokesman John Kirby at a Pentagon conference. “And they’re going to be working with Polish authorities on what that looks like and how they would handle that.”

Americans and other Ukrainian refugees will flee the war to the nearest options, into neighbouring Poland, Pentagon officials have estimated. This, they said, could flare the EU migrant crisis as a gigantic flood of refugees will influx, adding to the nearly 1 million Syrian refugees that arrived in 2015.

“Poland could see tens of thousands of displaced Ukrainians and others flowing across its border trying to save themselves and their families from the scourge of war,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday in Warsaw during a press conference.

Min. @mblaszczak: I would like to thank the 🇺🇸 soldiers for their daily service here, in Poland. And again personally I would like thank you Mr @SecDef for your personal involvement in the development of allied relations between Poland🇵🇱 and the United States of America🇺🇸. pic.twitter.com/5jjZjSrxFW — Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) February 18, 2022

US troops to ensure 'there isn't refugee spillover': Austin

Defence secretary Lloyd Austin, though, tamped down on whether the conflict might unravel into an all-out confrontation between NATO and Russia, involving American service members. “We will make sure that we do everything possible to protect our troops and our Polish partners so that there isn’t a spillover,” Austin said in a televised statement in an interview aired on ABC News. “This is something that we’ll be on the lookout for and we’ll be thinking about, making sure that we’ve taken the right steps to try to prevent that,” he furthermore added.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, speaking in Warsaw alongside Austin meanwhile clarified that his forces and American soldiers are on standby “prepared for the worst.” “We are ready to help all those who will be forced to leave Ukraine,” he said. “We, as a nation that has so strongly and badly experienced World War II, we know what support is all about, and we are ready, of course, to support all those who need the support and who suffer because of such an aggression,” Blaszczak stated in the conference.

US Stryker squadron from the Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment was deployed to Romania from Germany, and 1,700 paratroopers from the 82nd are now stationed in Poland. US Air Force expanded the array of its strike aircraft and rapid-response airmen to launch combat operations in far eastern Europe. Squadrons from Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany, RAF Lakenheath in England arrived to bolster NATO defence, B-52 bombers and F-16 Fighting Falcons headed to Romania to hold allied air policing initiatives with NATO command.