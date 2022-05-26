US, UK & EU Constitutes Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group To Hold War Criminals Accountable

In the midst of Russia's ongoing military aggression in Ukraine, the US, the UK and the European Union have decided to establish the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group (ACA) to ensure the efficient coordination of the respective contributions to accountability initiatives. The ACA will bolster current efforts by EU, US, and UK to increase responsibility for war crimes in the wake of Russian aggression. It has been constituted in a bid to demonstrate worldwide solidarity and support for embattled Ukraine.

The ACA's objective is to assist the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) of Ukraine in investigating and prosecuting war-related crimes. The ACA aims to provide coordination and communication efforts in order to ensure best practices, avoid duplication of efforts and encourage the swift deployment of financial resources and skilled personnel to meet the requirements of the OPG for dealing with the prosecution of war crimes on its own soil.

Who supports ACA on the global front?

The Office of Global Criminal Justice (GCJ) and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the United States State Department support the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group. The European External Action Service (EEAS), in collaboration with the European Commission, the EU Project Pravo-Justice II and the EU Advisory Mission Ukraine, will provide cooperation on the EU side. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and other relevant UK Government Departments will coordinate the UK contribution.

Ukraine's General Prosecutor Iryna Venediktova said, "There is ample evidence of the atrocities committed by Russia’s forces on the territory of Ukraine against civilians, including children. The creation of this support group and the advice of international experts with experience in other international criminal tribunals and national criminal law practice will help the ongoing work of our teams in investigating and prosecuting these crimes."

'Program will directly support the Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General'

Meanwhile, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said that this program will directly support the Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General's efforts to document, preserve and evaluate evidence of war crimes and other atrocities committed by the Russian forces in Ukraine, according to a press release by the UK government. UK Foreign Secteray Liz Truss stated that they are committed to holding individuals accountable for the heinous crimes done in Ukraine. In the meanwhile, Josep Borrell, EU's High Representative said that it is important to bring to account all those responsible for the horrific atrocities committed in Ukraine as a result of Russia's unwarranted military aggression.

Image: AP