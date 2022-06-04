US, UK & Other Western Allies Strive For Potential Ceasefire To End War In Ukraine: Report

As the brutal war continues to escalate unabated in Eastern Europe, the United States and its western allies have been emphasizing the significance of a negotiated settlement to end the ongoing conflict. Confronted with the risk of a protracted deadlock in Ukraine, the US has been conducting regular meetings with the United Kingdom and other allies to find a potential framework for a ceasefire in war-ravaged Ukraine, CNN reported. As per the report, a four-point peace plan suggested recently by Italy has been among the topic of discussion. In the month of May, Italy presented UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with a four-point peace plan to resolve the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The report further claimed that Ukraine is not directly involved in such meetings, despite the US' pledge to "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine." According to US and Ukrainian officials, Washington is neither pressuring the Kyiv regime to commit to a specific strategy nor outrightly pressuring them to negotiate with Russia. Meanwhile, the US has extended its support to Italy's peace plan for Ukraine. Addressing a press conference on June 1, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, stated that Washington supports all efforts made to find a peaceful solution for the prevailing Ukrainian crisis, including the Italian initiative.

West claims war would continue for years if Russia & Ukraine do not negotiate

According to US and Western officials, if the two warring countries do not return to the negotiating table and reach an agreement, the war will drag on for years. Meanwhile, NATO officials have claimed that there is little enthusiasm for negotiations on the Ukrainian side, owing to Russia's ruthless bombing campaign and numerous human rights violations, which have eroded public support for any concessions to Moscow. "We can propose all the plans we want, but unlikely Kyiv will go for anything that cedes territory at the moment," CNN reported citing a NATO official.

Ukraine not to cede territory to Russia for a ceasefire deal

Notably, the Ukrainian government has made it clear that the country will not accept any ceasefire settlement that involves ceding territory to Moscow. Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine's chief negotiator in the halted peace negotiations, declared that any concession to Russia would be nothing but a postponed conflict. "Ukraine trades neither its sovereignty nor territories and Ukrainians living on them," he stated. Podolyak further warned that agreeing to a ceasefire now while making concessions to Russia would backfire on Ukraine, as "Moscow would retaliate more forcefully after any break in the battle."

Image: AP