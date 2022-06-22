Last Updated:

US, Ukraine Nuclear Companies Discuss Building New Power Plants In War-torn Nation

Energoatom and Westinghouse have addressed and discussed bilateral collaboration, which includes the production of new nuclear power units in Ukraine

Energoatom

In the latest development from the Russia-Ukraine war, Energoatom, war-torn Ukraine's National Nuclear Energy Generating Company, and Westinghouse, a United States-based nuclear power company, have addressed and discussed bilateral collaboration, which includes the production of regulatory documentation for the building of new nuclear power plants in Ukraine utilising AP1000 technology. 

As per the statement from the Ukrainian company’s press service which has been posted on Telegram, Energoatom President Petro Kotin met virtually with Westinghouse Electric Company Senior Vice Presidents Elias Gedeon and David Durham. 

The statement further added that both the parties have discussed urgent bilateral cooperation concerns such as the preparation of documentation for the construction of new nuclear power units in Ukraine and effective measures to set up a Westinghouse engineering and technical center in Ukraine. 

Furthermore, Energoatom as well as Westinghouse have inked three agreements on June 2. The three agreements suggest the increase in the number of nuclear power units to be constructed in Ukraine using AP1000 technology from five to nine, instituting a Westinghouse Engineering Center in Ukraine, and providing American nuclear fuel to all Ukrainian nuclear power plants, Ukrinform reported.  

IAEA reconnected communication connections with Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Energoatom

Apart from this, Ukraine's state energy regulator Energoatom has earlier reported that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reconnected communication connections with Europe's largest nuclear reactor, Zaporizhzhia, on June 11. The firm stated via a statement on its Telegram channel that "communication between the ZNPP servers, which were monitoring nuclear materials, and the IAEA has been reestablished." It is worth noting that the radioactive material data transfer systems have been disconnected since May 30, when mobile provider Vodafone ceased services in Energodar after the Russian invasion. 

Meanwhile, on June 7, Energoatom rejected the IAEA proposal to deploy an expert delegation to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in southern Ukraine. The announcement comes a day after IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said the agency has been considering sending an expert delegation to Europe's largest nuclear power station, the Zaporizhzhya NPP. 

The situation at the facility has been a cause of worry for the IAEA since Russia started a full-fledged assault on Ukraine in late February. The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power station is under Russian authority, however, it is still managed by Ukrainians, as per media reports. "We consider this message from the head of the IAEA as another attempt to get to the power plant by any means in order to legitimize the presence of Russians there and essentially condone all their actions," Enerhoatom stated on Telegram. 

